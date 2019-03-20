Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean Mutz Demlow, 96, of Evergreen, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 4, 1923, in Edinburgh, Ind.

Jean grew up in Indianapolis, Ind., and attended Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, and

She lived in Tucson, Ariz., for 41 years before moving to Evergreen in 1994. Jean enjoyed music, literature, art, nature and traveling. She was a fiber artist who tried her hand at everything from quilting, knitting and weaving to macramé, origami and other crafts.

Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children: son Tom (Anita) of Vancouver, Wash.; daughters Jane of Tucson, Ariz., Ann (Howard) of Evergreen and Judy (Elliott) of Evergreen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Genesee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver; Evergreen Christian Outreach; Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Va.; or Clear Creek Rock House in Idaho Springs.



Jean Mutz Demlow, 96, of Evergreen, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 4, 1923, in Edinburgh, Ind.Jean grew up in Indianapolis, Ind., and attended Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.She lived in Tucson, Ariz., for 41 years before moving to Evergreen in 1994. Jean enjoyed music, literature, art, nature and traveling. She was a fiber artist who tried her hand at everything from quilting, knitting and weaving to macramé, origami and other crafts.Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children: son Tom (Anita) of Vancouver, Wash.; daughters Jane of Tucson, Ariz., Ann (Howard) of Evergreen and Judy (Elliott) of Evergreen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Genesee.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver; Evergreen Christian Outreach; Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Va.; or Clear Creek Rock House in Idaho Springs. Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Return to today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close