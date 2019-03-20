Jean Mutz Demlow, 96, of Evergreen, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 4, 1923, in Edinburgh, Ind.
Jean grew up in Indianapolis, Ind., and attended Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority.
She lived in Tucson, Ariz., for 41 years before moving to Evergreen in 1994. Jean enjoyed music, literature, art, nature and traveling. She was a fiber artist who tried her hand at everything from quilting, knitting and weaving to macramé, origami and other crafts.
Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children: son Tom (Anita) of Vancouver, Wash.; daughters Jane of Tucson, Ariz., Ann (Howard) of Evergreen and Judy (Elliott) of Evergreen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. at Rockland Community Church in Genesee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver; Evergreen Christian Outreach; Nature Conservancy in Arlington, Va.; or Clear Creek Rock House in Idaho Springs.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 20, 2019