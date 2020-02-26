Jeannie A. Woomer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannie A. Woomer.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeannie A. Woomer, a 2003 graduate of Evergreen High School who attended the University of Colorado in Denver directly after, passed away in Denver on Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 34.  
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Larson of Evergreen, and her grandparents, Jean and Earl Woomer of Rio Verde, Ariz., formerly of  Evergreen.  
Jeannie attended Red Rocks Church in Golden. Our beloved and beautiful Jeannie is now with our Lord and her Savior. Contact [email protected] to send a message.
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.