Jeannie A. Woomer, a 2003 graduate of Evergreen High School who attended the University of Colorado in Denver directly after, passed away in Denver on Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 34.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Larson of Evergreen, and her grandparents, Jean and Earl Woomer of Rio Verde, Ariz., formerly of Evergreen.
Jeannie attended Red Rocks Church in Golden. Our beloved and beautiful Jeannie is now with our Lord and her Savior. Contact [email protected] to send a message.
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 26, 2020