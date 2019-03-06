Jeffrey McCarthy

Jeffrey McCarthy, 69, of Evergreen, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was a former Evergreen Middle School teacher. A service at Church of the Transfiguration is pending.
He is survived by his wife Georgine. Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
