Longtime Evergreen resident Jerry Emmer passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 1, 2020. He was 88.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, four great-grandchildren, eight grandchildren and six children.

A memorial service is postponed until next summer. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Mount Evans Hospice.

Jerry was born in the forests of Minnesota in 1931 and spent his youth there. He joined the service and was trained as a paratrooper during the Korean War.

Night shifts at a food warehouse and the GI bill got he and his young family through an advanced degree at the University of Minnesota.

His career in commercial banking brought him to Evergreen in 1970. He was athletic and at home in the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, and in later years, walking occupied the little spare time he had before retirement.

Above all, he was a family man. His unending goodwill and patience were welded to a quick wit and a mischievous streak. He put others first, and he was grateful, appreciative and helpful to the end.



