Jill Diane (nee Barber) Anderson died at her home in Genesee after a courageous five-year struggle with Multiple Systems Atrophy.

Jill's parents, Betty and Tracy Barber, raised her in Austin, Minn., where she worked for the Mayo Clinic, and then she earned a bachelor of arts degree in business from the University of Wisconsin.

Jill moved to Aurora in 1981 and married Greg Anderson in 1983. She served as an Evergreen PEO chapter president and volunteered at the Denver Botanical Gardens. As the owner of the Evergreen Baskin-Robbins for 11 years, she gave first jobs to more than 200 Evergreen and Conifer students.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Anderson; their children Ingrid Hewitson (Darren) and Erik Anderson (Nicole); her brother Tracy Barber (Margaret); her grandchildren Reid Hewitson, Sterling Anderson and a baby due to the Hewitsons in May; nine nephews and nieces; and many cherished Colorado in-laws.

Jill's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Barn at Evergreen Memorial Park: 26624 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen. A reception will follow.

26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.

Evergreen , CO 80439

Published in Canyon Courier on Apr. 11, 2019

