Jim Halliday died Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linn, his son Matt Halliday of Keenesburg, Colo., and his daughters Emily Henderson of Golden and Lindy Halliday of Fraser, Colo. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jim was raised in Media, Pa., but Colorado was his true home. The Halliday family lived in Conifer for more than 40

years, recently moving to the Golden area.

Jim started a custom home-building business, Landmark Traditions, in 1979. The business is still active today with his son Matt at the helm with son-in-law, Chris Henderson.

Jim's life will be celebrated Jan. 15, 2020, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in The Barn Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, 26624 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen, CO 80439.

In lieu of flowers, the Halliday family would appreciate a donation sent to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.