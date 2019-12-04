Jo F. Cembalisty

Jo F. Cembalisty, 76, passed Nov. 25, 2019, at her home in Evergreen.
She is survived by her husband Wes; children Keith (Stephanie), Chris (Jesse), Jennifer (Mariano) and Sara (Shawn); and grandchildren Cody, Taylor, Mackenzie, Mattison, Marina, Nickolas and Macie.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
We have loved her in life, let us not forget her after death."
Any memorial contributions can be made to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice.
Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
