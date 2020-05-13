Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan H. Hutton. View Sign Service Information Burial Private To be announced at a later date Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Hoyle Hutton was born into eternal life on the evening of April 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Agnes (Fitzgerald) Hoyle of Lombard, Ill.; her sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Bertrand Prost of Edmond, Okla.; her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Richard Winegard of Morton Grove, Ill.; and her brother and sister-in-law Edward and Sheila (Kenney) Hoyle of Akron, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Walter A. Hutton Jr. of Evergreen, their son Walt of Flagstaff, Ariz., and their son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Daisy (Chen) Hutton and two grandchildren, Dexter and Calla, of Los Angeles.

Joan was born in Oak Park, Ill., and attended parochial grade and high schools on Chicago's west side. She attended the College of St. Theresa in Winona, Minn., and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing and her registered nurse degree.

After graduation, she began her nursing career and worked in progressively more responsible nursing positions in Chicago at Wesley Memorial, in Madison at the University of Wisconsin, in San Francisco at the University of California, and as a nursing instructor in New Haven, Conn., at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Joan was athletically inclined and loved swimming, basketball, tennis and skiing. She continued skiing until just a few years ago at her favorite resort, Copper Mountain.

Joan and Wally left New Haven and subsequently lived in the Chicago area, Kansas City, Mo., Austin, Texas, Washington D.C. and ended up in Evergreen. Everywhere they lived, Joan was involved in activities of the Catholic Church, such as bringing Holy Communion to the homebound, and she always found a book club through a local library.

Notable additional volunteer efforts were as a docent at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. and as a crisis pregnancy counselor in Evergreen.

Joan will be buried later this year at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery in Oceanside, Calif., in a private ceremony for the immediate family.

