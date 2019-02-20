Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. "Jack" Newkirk. View Sign

Longtime Evergreen resident John B. "Jack" Newkirk passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, just a few weeks short of his 99th birthday.

Newkirk was born in Minneapolis in 1920. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Schenectady, N.Y., where his father was a senior scientist at General Electric Co.

In 1941, Newkirk earned an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, worked at Bethlehem Steel and subsequently volunteered to serve in the

After the war, Newkirk earned his doctoral degree at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, followed by post-doctoral work as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Cambridge (King's College) in England.

In 1951, he married his wife, Carol, inside historic King's College Chapel. Newkirk worked as a research scientist at General Electric prior to becoming a professor at Cornell University. In 1967, he brought his family to Jefferson County.

While most of Newkirk's career was spent as a college professor at the University of Denver, he and his wife also developed a number of medical products, including the Colorado MicroDissection Needle, the Denver Peritoneo-Venous Shunt, the Denver Hydrocephalus Shunt and several other life-saving devices.

He received numerous humanitarian awards including the Colorado Governor's Citation and the Carnegie Merit Award, and was inducted into the Jefferson County Hall of Fame.

Newkirk also enjoyed running, camping, skiing and cycling, and completed the Evergreen Triple Bypass ride several times during his 80s.

He was preceded in death by son Jeffrey, wife Carolyn, and son-in-law Chris Lierheimer.

He is survived by son John J. Newkirk (Melissa), daughters Victoria Newkirk Lierheimer and Christina Newkirk Seldomridge (Gary), sponsored Chinese son Jeff Bi (Li), and 10 grandchildren.

A celebration service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Church, preceded by a noon luncheon at The Barn at Evergreen Memorial Park, both on North Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen. All who knew, loved and respected Jack are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com to write a condolence to the family and support his favorite charities. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Park

(303) 674-7750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 20, 2019

