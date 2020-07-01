John C. Kirkpatrick, 90, died on June 23, 2020, at his home in Evergreen. He was the son of Earl T. and Agnes (Anderson) Kirkpatrick.

Born and raised in Burbank, Calif., he attended Occidental College and graduated from UCLA with a master's degree in geology. He worked as a petroleum geologist with oil and natural gas discoveries in Wyoming and Oklahoma.

John had lived in Evergreen for the past 43 years and filed more than 2,000 reports as a weather watcher with CBS4 for the Evergreen area. He also volunteered for the Bear Creek Cemetery, Humphrey History Park and Museum and Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice besides being a ready volunteer for his wife's many charitable projects.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Kirkpatrick; children Sandra Kirkpatrick (Fruita), Robert Kirkpatrick (Central City), Dave Kirkpatrick (Golden), Michael Woodside (Thornton) and Amy Kenney (Littleton); plus five grandchildren.

He will be remembered as a quiet, honest and courageous role model who was kind and considerate up to the very end.

A memorial service will be held outdoors at Humphrey History Park and Museum, 620 Soda Creek Road, Evergreen, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Gifts in memory of John may be sent to The Humphrey at the above address.





