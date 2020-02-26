Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Rice, a lifelong Evergreen resident, passed away June 26, 2019. He was born in Evergreen in 1952 to John W. and Jo Ann Rice.

Bob grew up in Evergreen and graduated from Evergreen High School, then continued his education at Rangely College in Colorado on a wrestling scholarship.

Bob worked in the Evergreen area as a carpenter and home remodeler including rock walls, fireplaces, stone driveways and masonry.

His favorite hobby was detailed leather crafting, and he also enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and football. Bob was active in Boy Scouts with his son Travis, and they took many camping trips together building both survival skills and a great relationship.

They did many high school wrestling tournaments together.

Bob was also active in the AA Mountain Club for many years.

Bob recently moved to Yakima, Wash., to be near Travis, a Marine on active duty, and his family.

Bob is survived by his son, Travis; his wife, Kayla (Benbow); and two grandchildren, Taylin and Dax Robert Rice; his sister, Linda Spodyak and her family; his brother Chuck Rice and his daughter Sarah, and her family.

Bob is preceded in death by his nephew Darrell Rice.

Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 26, 2020

