After an extended illness, Jack died June 28, 2019, at the age of 95 at Brookdale Meridian Lakewood. He was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Downers Grove, Ill., to Asahel and Mabel Kellogg.

Jack was known for his spontaneous quick wit and dry sense of humor as well as his ability to make clever puns. He had a charming, charismatic personality and excelled as a conversationalist and storyteller.

Jack possessed a repertoire of songs and poems, which he continued to recite until his last days. He enjoyed writing lyrics for songs for Law Club productions and could remember many of these decades later.

Love of country was always paramount in Jack's mind! He had a copy of the U.S. Constitution beside his bed as well as next to his chair for frequent reference. Recently, he asked to have a copy of the Constitution at the care facility where he resided. During the three years in a care facility, he continued to watch congressional hearings and kept up-to-date with Supreme Court cases.

He was a man of great integrity who had the highest standards of ethics. He was a man of his word.

Jack graduated from Albion High School in Albion, Mich., and attended Albion College, during which time World War ll began. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve V 12 Program and was sent to Central Michigan College in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., then to Midshipman's School in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where he was commissioned ENS, which was followed by tactical radar training in Hollywood, Fla. He was assigned as the officer in charge of the Combat Information Center on the original crew of the USS Lenawee, which was a troop transport.

While serving in the Pacific during World War ll, the ship carried Marines for the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He completed active duty on the Naval Base on Tinian. Jack continued to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserve JAGC until his retirement in 1982 with the rank of captain.

After active duty, he returned to Albion College, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Thanks to the GI Bill, he entered the

He helped establish Title Guaranty, conducted mediation and served as an expert witness. He was also one of the founders of a group of real estate lawyers known as "P.O.E.T.S." For many decades he recited from memory a Christmas poem that he wrote, which was pertinent to real estate law. He retired in 1993.

Jack was a charter member of the Evergreen

ln 1952, he married Margaret "Maggie" Pietz in Saginaw, Mich. They raised three children in Denver and Evergreen, where they were members of Church of the Hills and Hiwan Golf Club. Jack was one of the founders of Skyline Acres Swimming and Tennis Club, which is still in existence. His family enjoyed many happy hours at this facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and his first wife. ln 1993, he married Sondra Jackson. They lived in Evergreen and Lakewood.

Jack is survived by his wife Sondra of Lakewood; his children, Ann Simpson (Rob) of Evergreen, John F. Kellogg of Littleton, Dave Kellogg (Kimberly) of Goodyear, Ariz.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Pennell (Marcus) of Golden, seven grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; three great grandchildren; and brother-in-law John Sites (Sue) of Winterville, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 11500 W. 20th, Lakewood, CO 80215 (corner of 20th and Simms) with a reception following. A military service and interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Aug. 8, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to be made in his memory to Evergreen Rotary Club Foundation, Box 4143, Evergreen, CO 80437.



