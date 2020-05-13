John Timmerman was born Feb. 14, 1957, in St. Paul, Minn. He passed away on April 20, 2020, in Evergreen.

John and the Timmerman family moved to Evergreen in 1966. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1975. John graduated from Western State College in Gunnison in 1979.

John started working at The Hartford in the 1980s as an insurance underwriter and was there through 1996. John started a paint store in 1997 named Evergreen Protek Paints. He enjoyed home-improvement projects and skiing.

John is survived by his sister Ginny and husband Mark, sister Ann and her children Justin and Sarah, and brother Paul and his wife Jennifer, and their two children Carissa and Aubrey.