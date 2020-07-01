Jon was born in the Philippines to Norman and Marie Carlson.

Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary, son Ross of San Diego, and twin sister Jean of Puyallup, Wash.

He graduated from Helena High School in Montana, where he was an Eagle Scout and track star. He got his bachelor's degree from Montana State University and a doctorate in solid state physics from the University of Illinois.

He worked his entire career in the oil industry.

The cause of death was complication issues of Parkinson's disease.

He was a member of Sigma Chi, Rotary, and was a internationally respected member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He loved to fish, hike, ski, play tennis and play the piano.

Services are pending. Memorials may be made to the Evergreen Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 4143, Evergreen, CO 80437, or the Big Sky Chapel Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 160792, Big Sky, MT 59716-0792.

