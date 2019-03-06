Jonathan A. Cyphers, 34, of Evergreen, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
|
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Church, 27154 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen, followed by a reception.
He is survived by his parents Stephen and Sandra Cyphers of Evergreen; and sisters Amber (David) Leatherwood and Amanda Cyphers.
