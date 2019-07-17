Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Ann Ballard. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Aspen Ridge Church 27154 N. Turkey Creek Road Evergreen , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Ann Ballard, age 63, of Conifer was met by our Lord in her passing on July 1, 2019, at UC Health Medical Hospital.

She was born Aug. 12, 1955, to William and Dorothy (Taylor) Haas, where she grew up in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating from North High, Julie studied music while attending the University of Nebraska. She began her career as an innovative entrepreneur when she opened her first business, Julie's Dancercise Studio, in Lincoln, Neb., sharing her enthusiasm for music and dance.

After moving to Colorado in 1988, Julie continued her education, specializing in skincare, and opening her business, Beautiful Skin Professional Esthetics in Evergreen. She became well known in this mountain community, not only as a professional businesswoman, but as an endearing friend to many, a beloved wife, mother of two sons and grandmother "Nana" to several grandchildren.

Julie's great love of life and positivity was felt by all those she met. She touched the lives of so many women in every stage of life, helping them to feel confident and beautiful. She was active in her community, sharing her musical talents through local theater, singing the national anthem, and performing with her band Endorphin Holiday.

She sang with several church choirs and praise bands. Julie was membership director for the Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of Women of Evergreen Businesses (W.E.B.).

She was an active supporter for suicide prevention and Project Sanctuary, an organization helping military veterans and families overcome the effects of PTSD.

Julie loved her family immensely, cherishing each unique relationship she had with her sons, of whom she was so very proud, and all her grandchildren, and she took every opportunity to spoil. She will always be remembered as a truly beautiful blessing to those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Julie is survived by her husband Jack Ballard; her parents William and Dorothy Haas; her son Aaron Malone (Laura) and their children Ash and Logan, (Aaron's father Tom Malone); her son Judson Cushing (Dawn) and their children Madison, Lincoln and Carter; her brothers, Rick Haas (Jeanne) and James "Jimmy" Haas (Christine); and several nieces and nephews.

She was also loved by Jack's children: Jana Ballard and her son Christopher; Jeff Ballard; and Jill Ballard Grogg (Ben) and their children Cade and Ellie.

A celebration of life will take place Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. at Aspen Ridge Church, 27154 N. Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project Sanctuary at



You're original, cannot be replaced

If you only knew what the future holds

After a hurricane comes a rainbow

Maybe a reason why all the doors are closed

So you can open one that leads you to the perfect road

Like a lightning bolt, your heart will glow

And when it's time, you'll know.

