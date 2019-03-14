Karen Moyle, 66, a longtime resident of Indian Hills, passed away Monday morning, March 11, 2019, in her home.
Karen was born in Pittsfield, Ill., the oldest of twin girls. Her family moved to Golden when she was 5 years old, then to Conifer when she was 10 years old.
She graduated from Evergreen High School class of 1971. She then attended Ricks College and earned an associate's degree in early childhood education in 1973.
She moved to Quincy, Ill., to help her family for five years, then moved back to Colorado and married Jimmy Moyle in 1978. They had four children: Wendy Moyle, Madelyn (Darren) Corey, Jessica (Matthew) Beeton and James (Wendy) Moyle. Their family settled in Indian Hills in 1988.
Karen devoted her life to raising her family and serving in her church and community. She loved a good story, adventure with Jimmy and was known for delicious cakes.
Karen is survived by her husband Jimmy Moyle, her four children, her 14 grandchildren, her twin sister, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7645 Malamute Drive, Evergreen. There will be a receiving line at noon and the service will start at 1 p.m.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 20, 2019