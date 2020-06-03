Kathryn Ann Mueller, after celebrating her 81st birthday and Easter surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2020, in Strasburg, Colo.

She was born April 5, 1939, in Estherville, Iowa, to Alfred and Lillian (Wherry) Thiel and grew up in Armstrong, Iowa. After graduating high school, she attended nursing school at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where she met the love of her life, Ray Mueller.

They were married on Dec. 27, 1959, and were blessed with four children. After they were wed, the stayed in Iowa for a year, then they moved to Burbank, Calif., and resided there for a few years before moving to Denver, eventually settling in Evergreen for 36 years, where they raised their family.

She and Ray hosted 11 foreign exchange students while raising their own children. They were charter members of First United Methodist Church in Evergreen.

She was a crafter extraordinaire. With her skill, she created her own business, the "Bunny Hutch," and also participated in many craft bazaars. Her talent for painting was rarely surpassed. She painted many murals for businesses and homes alike.

Being an expert seamstress, she made her daughter's wedding dress and was amazing with her needlework from quilting, embroidery, needlepoint, cross-stitch, knitting, crochet and many other handwork activities.

As a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed cooking, baking and canning for her family and friends. Everyone was welcome to the table, where so many memories were made and no one ever left hungry.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Nancy), Jon, Karyn (Stuart) and Andrew (Dana); grandchildren Meagan, Andrea, Trevor, Spencer and Nicholas; step-grandchildren Briana, Kirk and Jasper; great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Zachariah; and step great-grandchildren Rowan and Ella; daughters by proxy German exchange students Ulrike and Jutta; Also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray (Gunka), her parents, siblings John and Naomi, as well as her eldest grandson Aaron.

Services will be postponed until a further date, so all may attend her memorial. In her honor, both the family and Kathy ask that in lieu of flowers, you contact your local blood bank and donate if you can and when you can.

Kathy was not only a trained professional in the medical field but a receiver of life-saving blood in her fight with breast cancer and wished for her loved ones to give back in this time of need.

Please share your donation stories, so we can know how far she reached and how many blessings she had.

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."

- Matthew 5:4

