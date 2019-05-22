I have fought the good fight.
I have finished the race.
I have kept the faith.
- 2 Timothy 4:7
Keri Laray Chamberlain Plock
July 11, 1974 – April 27, 2019
Born in Denver and raised in Buffalo Creek surrounded by a community who loved her, Keri was a beautiful baby, a wonderful child full of life who became a lovely young woman full of goodness.
Keri is the daughter of Richard and Sharon Chamberlain of Buffalo Creek, wife of Bill Plock and mother of Brayden, Jayce and Hans, all of Loma, Colo. Keri's brothers are Jeff of Pueblo and BJ of Costa Mesa, Calif., and she had several nieces and nephews.
Keri was a graduate of Platte Canyon High School class of 1992. She married Bill, the love of her life, in 1997. Keri's greatest joy was her three beautiful sons.
She loved the country lifestyle, riding her horses, having free-range chickens and a garden.
Keri's sweet spirit will live on in all who knew and loved her. … Keri found beauty in every day.
Published in Canyon Courier on May 22, 2019