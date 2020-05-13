Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim (Ramsey) Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Ramsey Meyer was born in 1952 in New York City, first child to Nancy Kerr and Craig Ramsey. The young family moved to Colorado in the same year. Her two siblings, Shelley and Jim, were born three and five years after, eventually settling in Colorado Springs.

During her childhood, she kept two horses with her sister, beginning a lifelong passion. Kim met a lifelong friend at the age of 8 when Becky moved next door. A precocious youth, Kim was very active, participating in a wide range of activities including sports, music, pep club and the debutante ball.

In 1969, Kim met her future husband, Mark Meyer, a cadet at the Air Force Academy, on a blind date.

After graduating high school in 1970, Kim enrolled in the University of Northern Colorado studying education and music. She pledged to the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority with childhood friend Becky.

In 1973, she married Mark, and they moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he was stationed with the Air Force. They toured the American Southwest on bicycles, visiting the great vistas of Utah and Arizona.

Following Mark's departure from active duty, the couple moved to Evergreen, where they would raise three sons: Eric (1981), Patrick (1983) and Christopher (1986).

Kim took leadership roles in nearly every organization she was part of. From 1992 to 1996, she was national president of Alpha Sigma Alpha, became president of the Colorado Association of School Librarians, president of the Front Range Back Country Horsemen of Colorado, president of the Evergreen Rodeo and president of multiple church congregations.

In her career as an educator, Kim guided many young children, eventually receiving a master's degree in library science and becoming a board-certified librarian. Kim always taught with compassion and care, and impacted the lives of many young people in the Evergreen community.

Kim's selflessness is exemplified in her support of her family through disruptive medical challenges. She supported her young son Patrick through epilepsy, which would eventually be cured with surgery. She was similarly steadfast during her husband's 20-year journey through a difficult medical condition, which would eventually lead to a heart transplant.

Kim remained an avid outdoorswoman, going on solo horse-packing trips, climbing mountains, and completing triathlons and a bike tour across the Rocky Mountains with Mark in 2018.

To her sons, she was every comfort, her love and gentle care forming powerful men of intellect and understanding. She taught the men in her life, including her husband, how to be patient, and how to enjoy life and each other, despite difficulty and hardship.

To her daughters-in-law, she was a role model, teaching how to tame wild hearts. She welcomed her sons' spouses as daughters not of blood, but of heart and spirit.

Kim was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2019. Following treatment and an apparent remission, Kim's cancer returned aggressively. She passed peacefully at home on the afternoon of May 7, 2020, surrounded by her sons.

Kim is survived by her three sons, Eric (Carolyn), Patrick (Emily) and Christopher (Kelley); four grandchildren; her mother Nancy; and siblings Shelley and Jim.

