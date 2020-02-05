Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton 717 Main Street Ashton , ID 83420 (208)-652-3226 Send Flowers Obituary

Leland "Lee" Leroy Grebe died Jan. 22, 2020, in Ashton, Idaho, at the Ashton Living Center of natural causes.

Lee grew up on a homestead farm in South Dakota. His family raised thousands of turkeys over many years. As a young boy, before school, Leland's chores including delivering milk with his younger sister Elaine in the family's Model A Ford. When the pair were pulled over by law enforcement, they were told that they should maybe bring one of their parents along with them next time!

The farm was a tough life for the Grebe family but defined Lee throughout his life as an honest, hardworking, thoughtful human that launched him out into the world. It also helped him understand what type of work he might enjoy, and that it had little to do with turkeys.

Leland Leroy Grebe was born April 17, 1932, in Stickney, S.D., to Frank William Grebe and Florence (Noldner) Grebe. He married Mary Kay (Kathryn) Halloran in 1955 in Lake Andes, S.D. Lee and Mary Kay first met as students at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D. Lee studied electrical engineering and Mary K studied civil engineering. They went on to share 64 wondrous years together.

Leland was commissioned ensign, USNR at the Navy OCS Program in Newport, R.I., in December 1954. Lee was assigned Airborne CIC Officer with the newly commissioned Navy Airborne Early Warning Squadron, VW11, at Patuxent River, Md., in August 1955 with two six-month deployments to Argentia, Newfoundland.

In February 1958, Leland completed his assignment in the Navy, and the family moved to Endicott, N.Y., where Lee began working for the IBM Military Products Division at its new facility in Owego, N.Y. In 1971 he became executive manager of Avionic Systems Development and served as both proposal and program manager for LAMPS.

"Having a leadership role in one of the division's most important programs was the highlight of my career."

- Leland Grebe, IBM Federal Systems Division 1958–1983

Lee spent 20 years in Owego before joining the corporate engineering programming and technology staff. He returned to FSD in 1980, serving as technical assistant to the vice president, shipboard, command and space systems. In 1986, he capped off his career with a two-year assignment in Paris where he served as deputy director, System Integration, IBM Europe.

He and Mary K loved architecture, and it showed in their many beautiful homes, which included an earthen home in Virginia and a passive solar home on the side of a mountain in Colorado. One of their favorite "homes" however, was a camper van that they drove around the country visiting family and friends. Life was good when the Happy Camper pulled into your driveway.

Lee loved political debate and encouraged others to listen, learn and have an opinion. He read many books and maintained an extensive library. Knowledge was power. He wrote his own book with his cousin, Gerald Krutsch, called "Homesteading in South Dakota" documenting their family history.

In his spare time (... !?), Lee had many passions and talents. A love of old cars, repairing and rebuilding a model A Ford in Stickney S.D., a TR3 sports car and several beautiful early mustangs. He built furniture, dug and built a swimming pool, took the family camping, rafted the Grand Canyon; he always had a project going. His garage was his domain. He was also a storyteller, and if you were quiet, you heard about the time he "wrestled that bear."

Leland was preceded in death by his lifelong love Mary K. Grebe and their daughter Celeste (Grebe) Nichols.

He is survived by his sister Elaine Boeker of Stickney, S.D.; three sisters-in-law, Ellen (Tom) Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va.; Sarah (Tom) Shaw of Leesburg, Va.; and Alice (Wilsey) Halloran of New Baltimore, N.Y.; four children, Sheilah (Geno Morandi) Grebe of Tetonia, Idaho, Vincent (Linda Snupik) Grebe of Binghamton, N.Y., Lorie Grebe and Vorwerk family of Evergreen and Margaret (Derrik Hufsmith) Grebe of Driggs, Idaho; five grandchildren, Amelia Hufsmith, Gregory and Stevie Grebe, and Alex and Hunter Nichols; and dozens of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.

Our extended family at the Ashton Living Center are truly in our hearts forever. The love they give makes our hearts swell. Peace. Love. Hugs.

Lee loved to ski and instilled that love in his five children and his grandchildren, a lasting bond that forever holds us together. We kids and grandkids will be gathering at Grand Targhee on Saturday, Feb. 15, to take a few runs in memory of Dad. If you see us, join us!

Me: Dad, How's the skiing today?

Dad: WOW!

"Strange is our situation here on Earth. Each of us comes for a short visit, not knowing why, yet sometimes seeming to divine a purpose. From the standpoint of daily life, however, there is one thing we do know: that man is here for the sake of other men - above all for those upon whose smiles and well-being our own happiness depends."

- Albert Einstein

Leland "Lee" Leroy Grebe died Jan. 22, 2020, in Ashton, Idaho, at the Ashton Living Center of natural causes.Lee grew up on a homestead farm in South Dakota. His family raised thousands of turkeys over many years. As a young boy, before school, Leland's chores including delivering milk with his younger sister Elaine in the family's Model A Ford. When the pair were pulled over by law enforcement, they were told that they should maybe bring one of their parents along with them next time!The farm was a tough life for the Grebe family but defined Lee throughout his life as an honest, hardworking, thoughtful human that launched him out into the world. It also helped him understand what type of work he might enjoy, and that it had little to do with turkeys.Leland Leroy Grebe was born April 17, 1932, in Stickney, S.D., to Frank William Grebe and Florence (Noldner) Grebe. He married Mary Kay (Kathryn) Halloran in 1955 in Lake Andes, S.D. Lee and Mary Kay first met as students at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D. Lee studied electrical engineering and Mary K studied civil engineering. They went on to share 64 wondrous years together.Leland was commissioned ensign, USNR at the Navy OCS Program in Newport, R.I., in December 1954. Lee was assigned Airborne CIC Officer with the newly commissioned Navy Airborne Early Warning Squadron, VW11, at Patuxent River, Md., in August 1955 with two six-month deployments to Argentia, Newfoundland.In February 1958, Leland completed his assignment in the Navy, and the family moved to Endicott, N.Y., where Lee began working for the IBM Military Products Division at its new facility in Owego, N.Y. In 1971 he became executive manager of Avionic Systems Development and served as both proposal and program manager for LAMPS."Having a leadership role in one of the division's most important programs was the highlight of my career."- Leland Grebe, IBM Federal Systems Division 1958–1983Lee spent 20 years in Owego before joining the corporate engineering programming and technology staff. He returned to FSD in 1980, serving as technical assistant to the vice president, shipboard, command and space systems. In 1986, he capped off his career with a two-year assignment in Paris where he served as deputy director, System Integration, IBM Europe.He and Mary K loved architecture, and it showed in their many beautiful homes, which included an earthen home in Virginia and a passive solar home on the side of a mountain in Colorado. One of their favorite "homes" however, was a camper van that they drove around the country visiting family and friends. Life was good when the Happy Camper pulled into your driveway.Lee loved political debate and encouraged others to listen, learn and have an opinion. He read many books and maintained an extensive library. Knowledge was power. He wrote his own book with his cousin, Gerald Krutsch, called "Homesteading in South Dakota" documenting their family history.In his spare time (... !?), Lee had many passions and talents. A love of old cars, repairing and rebuilding a model A Ford in Stickney S.D., a TR3 sports car and several beautiful early mustangs. He built furniture, dug and built a swimming pool, took the family camping, rafted the Grand Canyon; he always had a project going. His garage was his domain. He was also a storyteller, and if you were quiet, you heard about the time he "wrestled that bear."Leland was preceded in death by his lifelong love Mary K. Grebe and their daughter Celeste (Grebe) Nichols.He is survived by his sister Elaine Boeker of Stickney, S.D.; three sisters-in-law, Ellen (Tom) Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va.; Sarah (Tom) Shaw of Leesburg, Va.; and Alice (Wilsey) Halloran of New Baltimore, N.Y.; four children, Sheilah (Geno Morandi) Grebe of Tetonia, Idaho, Vincent (Linda Snupik) Grebe of Binghamton, N.Y., Lorie Grebe and Vorwerk family of Evergreen and Margaret (Derrik Hufsmith) Grebe of Driggs, Idaho; five grandchildren, Amelia Hufsmith, Gregory and Stevie Grebe, and Alex and Hunter Nichols; and dozens of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.Our extended family at the Ashton Living Center are truly in our hearts forever. The love they give makes our hearts swell. Peace. Love. Hugs.Lee loved to ski and instilled that love in his five children and his grandchildren, a lasting bond that forever holds us together. We kids and grandkids will be gathering at Grand Targhee on Saturday, Feb. 15, to take a few runs in memory of Dad. If you see us, join us!Me: Dad, How's the skiing today?Dad: WOW!"Strange is our situation here on Earth. Each of us comes for a short visit, not knowing why, yet sometimes seeming to divine a purpose. From the standpoint of daily life, however, there is one thing we do know: that man is here for the sake of other men - above all for those upon whose smiles and well-being our own happiness depends."- Albert Einstein Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close