Leona Marie (Blakeslee) Turley, 89, who always wanted to be tall and slender, passed away on July 9, 2020, at home.

She was born March 27, 1931, to Hubert J. and Gertrude L. (Simmons) Blakeslee of Evergreen. She attended Evergreen schools, graduating in May 1949. She went to work at Philmor Drug Store (at Colfax and Quail) in Lakewood, which she said was way out in the boonies at the time.

Seventy-one years before her death to the day, Leona went on a blind date, which led to her marrying Paul Z. Turley on Feb. 7, 1950. They made their home in the Denver area, where she became a homemaker in an apartment while Paul worked as an electrician in Golden.

In August 1950, while on vacation in St. Louis, Mo., Paul found work, and they decided to stay. Leona gave birth to their son, Ric, in January 1952 and a daughter, Jeanne, in June 1954.

In August 1955, they decided to move back to Colorado and bought a house in Arvada. Again, Paul found work as an electrician in the Denver area, and they welcomed their third child, Susan, in August 1956.

In 1960, Paul went to work on the new power plant at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Liking the town and the area, Paul and Leona decided to move the family to Laramie, where Paul went to work for the University of Wyoming. Leona went to the University of Wyoming in the pharmacy school in 1965. After several semesters, because of family needs, she quit college and went to work at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the pathology lab. She also worked at the Wyoming State Veterinary Hospital, University of Wyoming and Ramada Inn, and helped Paul run Odd Job Electric.

In 1976, after Paul graduated from UW, they moved to Los Altos, Calif. Leona worked for a temporary job service there. They returned to Colorado in 1979, and she started her own secretarial service in Northglenn.

When Paul retired in 1988, they moved back to Laramie. She learned to ride a tandem bike, so they could bike through Scotland, Ireland and England. They took long trips in their van and really enjoyed working summers in fire towers on the Beartooth Highway and in Delores, Colo.

Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, her daughter Jeanne, her parents and her sister Byrnina Jones.

She is survived by her son, Ric Turley; her daughter, Susan Adler; and son-in-law, Dennis Adler. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Blakeslee of Grand Junction.

Due to the coronavirus, there will not be any services.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Laramie. Cards of condolence may be sent to the family, Susan Adler, P.O. Box 1121, Laramie, WY 82073.



