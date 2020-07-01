Linda Joyce Sheppard, 77, of Evergreen died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She graduated Lincoln High School in California in 1960 and completed a Master of Arts and a Master of Education at Saint Mary's College in Moraga and then taught special education until 1993 in Contra Costa County, Calif., when she and her late husband, Richard Sheppard, moved to Evergreen.
Richard and Linda were married in a hot air balloon over Antioch, Calif., on July 3, 1982. They both had a passion for flying and worldwide travel, and loved each other deeply.
Linda was a devoted mother to one son, Ryan Sheppard. She spent countless evenings happily helping with every subject from preschool to college.
She has been deeply involved, through personal good times and bad, with Bergen Park Church for more than 25 years and did everything she could to support the Evergreen Animal Protective League and U.S. military veterans either through volunteering or donations.
Recently, she was reborn through her 2-year-old granddaughter, Kayla. Linda loved nothing more than making meals, dancing, singing, playing horsey, gator rides, and playing with all animals with her kids Ryan and Kim and especially her grandbaby. She had countless plans for Kayla involving horseback riding, worldwide cruises and education.
She went on hikes with friends, cooked meals and drank wine with numerous acquaintances, loved America and her Italian heritage deeply, and always took time to constantly educate herself on health, finance, language and history.
She is survived by her son Ryan Sheppard, his wife Kim Sheppard, and Linda's grandbaby Kayla Sheppard.
A celebration of life will be at her home in Evergreen on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come share memories, hugs, barbecue, mojitos and Andrea Bocelli.
Please visit www.evergreenmemorialpark.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Canyon Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 22, 2020.