Lisa Kirn George
On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Lisa Kirn George, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the young age of 54.
Lisa was born Dec. 22, 1964, in Dearborn, Mich., to Louis and Donna Kirn. While she was young, her family lived in Michigan, California, Brazil, England, New Jersey and North Carolina. After moving to Apex, N.C., she studied at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and at North Carolina State University.
On Nov. 7, 1987, she married Charles L. George. They raised one son, Matthew, and three daughters, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Sydney.
Lisa was a kind, compassionate, loving personality whose smile brightened the room. She loved cooking, playing the piano, horseback riding, mountain hikes and playing with her dogs.
But her greatest passion was being a mother to her four children. She instilled in them a strong faith in a loving God, confidence to be the best they could be, and a love and respect for others. More recently, she gained a love for travel, visiting the Caribbean Islands, Hawaii, Alaska, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.
She was excited about the move to Colorado to her forever home. She had always wanted to live in the mountains. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, listening to songs, cooking in the kitchen, assembling her Christmas tree of memories and being with family.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Donna.
She is survived by her husband Chuck; her four children, Matthew, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Sydney; her father, Louis; and her two sisters, Krystn and Lora.
A remembrance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Aspen Ridge Church in Evergreen at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 11, 2019