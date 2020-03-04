Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorine Marie Foster was raised by her parents in Irving, Texas, where she was active in many church and school activities. Lori regularly attended MacArthur Boulevard Baptist Church and graduated from MacArthur High School.

Lori was married in 1980 in Irving to Patrick Marion, and they had two daughters, Sheana Marion of Evergreen and Talor Marion of Santa Ana, Calif. She and her family moved to Evergreen in 1998 to be near her parents, Sandy and Jean Sanderson, and her daughters graduated from Evergreen High School.

Lori was a homemaker and an aerobics instructor who had many students. Lori was a very friendly person who cared about others and enjoyed partying with her many friends.

Lori's husband, Pat, died suddenly in 1997. Lori later married Denver resident John Foster. Unfortunately, Lori had Huntington's Disease (a terminal, degenerative brain disease) and after a few happily married years, had to be moved to the Bear Creek Nursing Home in Morrison, where she resided for the past five years until her passing and has now taken up residence in Heaven.

Lori is survived by her daughters, Sheana and Talor; her former husband, John Foster of Greenwood Village; her brother, Scott Sanderson of Salt Lake City, Utah; her sister, Sheryl Jordan of Watauga, Texas; her sister, Susanne Hinckley of Kyle, Texas; and her mom and dad, Jean and Sandy Sanderson of Evergreen.

