Lori Marie Foster was raised by her parents in Irving, Texas, where she was active in many church and school activities. Lori regularly attended MacArthur Boulevard Baptist Church and graduated from MacArthur High School.
Lori was married in 1980 in Irving to Patrick Marion, and they had two daughters, Sheana Marion of Evergreen and Talor Marion of Santa Ana, Calif. She and her family moved in 1992 to be near her parents, Sandy and Jean Sanderson, to Evergreen, where her daughters graduated from Evergreen High School.
Lori was a homemaker and aerobics instructor. Lori was a very friendly person who cared about others and enjoyed partying with her many friends.
Lori's husband, Patrick, died suddenly in 1997. Lori later married Denver businessman, John Foster. Lori was later diagnosed with Huntington's Disease (a terminal, degenerative brain disease). After a few happily married years, she had to be moved to Bear Creek Nursing Home in Morrison, where she resided for the past five years until her passing and has now taken up residence in Heaven.
Lori is survived by her daughters, Sheana and Talor, her former husband, John Foster of Greenwood Village, her brother Scott Sanderson of Salt Lake City, Utah, her sister, Sheryl Jordan of Watauga, Texas, her sister, Susanne Hinckley of Kyle, Texas, and her mom and dad, Jean and Sandy Sanderson of Evergreen.
There will be a celebration of Lori's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rockland Community Church, 17 S. Mount Vernon Country Club Road, Golden, CO.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be state-imposed restrictions:
1. All attendees MUST REGISTER in advance, so we can report to the state that we only had 50 attendees. Unfortunately, we will have to check the registration list when you arrive. We don't want to have to turn people away who have not registered. Email Sandy Sanderson at sanderson77@pinevalley.cc
or call John Foster at 303-883-0115 and leave a voicemail. Please leave your contact information, so we can confirm if you are one of the 50.
2. ONLY ARRIVE BY 1:45 p.m.
3. This service will be live-streamed to allow more than the 50 person maximum allowed by the state to view the service. At 1:50 p.m., visit www.rockland.church and click on Lori Foster service. You don't need to register if you are live-streaming the service.