Louise Dulaney Converse Walker, M.D., was born in Urbana, Ill., to Paul D. and Gertrude G. Converse.

She had one brother, Paul Lee Converse, who was seven years older. Louise was always a high achiever and knew at an early age that she wanted to be a medical doctor.

As a child, Louise loved horses and cats. Her family spent summers in Boulder. It was here she developed her love of the Rocky Mountains.

Skipping her senior year in high school, she enrolled at the

Louise completed her residency in obstetrics at the University of Colorado, where she met her husband James Louis Walker. They married in 1955, living in Denver, and had two children, Teresa in 1956 and Karen in 1958.

Louise began a private practice in Denver as one of the first women OB-GYNs in Colorado. She opened a practice with two other women physicians, Drs. Barbara Thulin and Janet Schemmel. She was an active member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association.

Louise was admired by her colleagues at Rose Memorial Hospital and hundreds of patients and children she brought into this world. She was a founding member of the Colorado National Organization for Women and was a fervent advocate for a woman's right to choose and served on the board of Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood.

Her life was guided by her philosophy of helping others, and by her love of nature and dogs. She also encouraged her daughters to learn the piano and found a prestigious teacher in Denver, Antonia Brico.

Louise and Lou loved spending time in the mountains and bought a condominium in the late 1960s in Dillon, Colo. She loved sailing, hiking and hosting other family members and friends there.

After her children graduated from high school, Louise decided to join Doctors without Borders and went to Tumutumu, a small village outside of Nairobi, Kenya, to be a village doctor. That chapter was the most rewarding time of her life.

As she put it, "Anyone can do what I do here, but there I was performing duties that they desperately needed." She lived there for a very enjoyable six months, and probably would have stayed had her husband not come and persuaded her to come home.

Upon retirement, she and Lou traveled the world, sailing in Greece, a timeshare in Cancun, Mexico, and throughout the United States. Later, when she and Lou moved to Evergreen, she was an active member of Evergreen Audubon and spent time identifying native flowers and plants on Mount Evans. She moved to Littleton in 2004 and made many friends at Concordia Retirement Community and through water aerobics.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lou; her daughter Karen; her brother Paul; and beloved sister-in-law Barbara Walker.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa; niece Susan Bade; nephews Mike and Mark Converse and John Wesley Davis; along with many grand-nieces and -nephews and many good friends.

