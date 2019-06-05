Lynne Price, 70, a resident of Evergreen since 1988, passed away in her home surrounded by immediate family on May 30, 2019, at 5:20 a.m.

Lynne grew up in Miami Shores, Fla. She received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida and a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Miami.

Lynne was a hiking and wildflower enthusiast. She was a member of Evergreen Audubon and its president in 1999, and a member of Tuesday Birder, Colorado Mycological Society, League of Women Voters and the Democratic Party. Lynne was also a field trip leader for Posey Posey and a patroller for Jeffco Open Space. She was passionate about fitness, and taught exercise and yoga in Evergreen and Lakewood for many years.

Lynne is survived by her husband, David, of Evergreen, and children Nicholas Pedersen of Lakewood, Leland Price of Carnation, Wash., and Olivia Werner of Centennial; as well as six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be this summer 2019.