Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Machiele Marks. View Sign

Our hearts are heavy here at REcolorado as we learned of the passing of our dear friend and long-time former board member, Machiele Marks. We hope you'll join us in celebrating the life of a wonderful woman and bright light in our local real estate industry who will be greatly missed.

Machiele was a second-generation native to the Denver area and lived here all her life. Throughout her many travels around the U.S. and other countries, she was certain that there was no better place on earth than here in Colorado. To her, the mountain lifestyle was picture perfect here on the Front Range.

Machiele was a full-time licensed REALTOR® since June of 1994, and her focus was on serving her clients to the best of her ability. The complete satisfaction of the buyers and sellers she worked with over her 25 years in the industry was one of the things she was most proud of professionally, and she would tell her clients, "Experience, knowledge, fine-tuned negotiation skills and professional ethics are what you'll receive when you work with me." She received the honor of REALTOR® of the Year in 2002.

Machiele served on the REcolorado Board of Directors from 2003 to 2018, and her roles at Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS® included 2009-10 Mountain Metro Association chair, and president in 2000, as well as 2010-11.

A long-time friend of Machiele had this to say: "She was poised, elegant, smart and had an aura of perfection. … She was funny, compassionate and truly entrenched in all things real estate. I have never met anyone like her. We all miss her dearly. … We will have many a glass of wine in her memory. "

Machiele was married to her husband Joel for "a million years," as she liked to joke. They did not have any children together, but she was a beloved stepmom to Joel's two daughters, Elyse Pellman of Mill Valley, Calif., and Pamela Marks of Denver.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Craig Hospital in Machiele's name.

Local real estate professionals are invited to help celebrate Machiele's life. Those of you who knew her best know she would want a party, and so a party it will be! Please come with stories you want to share on Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Little Bear, 28075 Highway 74, Evergreen, CO 80439. Cash bar and food provided.





Our hearts are heavy here at REcolorado as we learned of the passing of our dear friend and long-time former board member, Machiele Marks. We hope you'll join us in celebrating the life of a wonderful woman and bright light in our local real estate industry who will be greatly missed.Machiele was a second-generation native to the Denver area and lived here all her life. Throughout her many travels around the U.S. and other countries, she was certain that there was no better place on earth than here in Colorado. To her, the mountain lifestyle was picture perfect here on the Front Range.Machiele was a full-time licensed REALTOR® since June of 1994, and her focus was on serving her clients to the best of her ability. The complete satisfaction of the buyers and sellers she worked with over her 25 years in the industry was one of the things she was most proud of professionally, and she would tell her clients, "Experience, knowledge, fine-tuned negotiation skills and professional ethics are what you'll receive when you work with me." She received the honor of REALTOR® of the Year in 2002.Machiele served on the REcolorado Board of Directors from 2003 to 2018, and her roles at Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS® included 2009-10 Mountain Metro Association chair, and president in 2000, as well as 2010-11.A long-time friend of Machiele had this to say: "She was poised, elegant, smart and had an aura of perfection. … She was funny, compassionate and truly entrenched in all things real estate. I have never met anyone like her. We all miss her dearly. … We will have many a glass of wine in her memory. "Machiele was married to her husband Joel for "a million years," as she liked to joke. They did not have any children together, but she was a beloved stepmom to Joel's two daughters, Elyse Pellman of Mill Valley, Calif., and Pamela Marks of Denver.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Craig Hospital in Machiele's name.Local real estate professionals are invited to help celebrate Machiele's life. Those of you who knew her best know she would want a party, and so a party it will be! Please come with stories you want to share on Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Little Bear, 28075 Highway 74, Evergreen, CO 80439. Cash bar and food provided. Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close