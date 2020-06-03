Marcy Aileen Newman, age 52, died peacefully at her home in Bailey on May 28, 2020.

Daughter of the late Renee Joyce Newman, Marcy was born on June 3, 1967, in Skokie, Ill. She was a graduate of Niles North High School and University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Marcy was a retired preschool teacher and ended her career at Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen. She had wished that she had more time to be a part of the young lives that she was able to impress. She loved nature and her time outdoors, and spoiled her pets and garden with enthusiasm. She lived life to the fullest every day and enjoyed travels, live music, performance arts, and cooking and eating funky cuisine.

She will be remembered for her kind heart, optimism, courage and her fierce warrior stance against ovarian cancer, and for doing what was right and looking out for those less fortunate.

She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate of 26 years, Chris Schauder of Bailey, and her favorite sister Elissa Newman Karhoff of Riverwoods, Ill. Marcy leaves behind an extended family of cherished in-laws and sorely missed uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and lifelong best friends. She will be incredibly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

According to Marcy's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held later this year in the Chicago area. In lieu of flowers, Marcy requested donations be made in her name to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA).

COCA was a very important part of Marcy's final years and made her life worth living. She will miss all of her sisters who have come into her life through this organization. Marcy volunteered much of her time and energy in various capacities for COCA.

One of the last projects Marcy facilitated was a drive to educate women and men of vulnerable populations about ovarian cancer and provide access to genetic testing. Marcy was a passionate advocate and mentor for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. COCA provides vital services and support for ovarian cancer survivors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store