Margaret L. Sterlin, age 76, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her home in Evergreen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Sterlin, in 2007.

She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 1943, to Frank and Martha (Moltzer) Dedman. She was a graduate of the University of California San Francisco class of 1966. Margaret was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduation, she jumped into a career in dental hygiene.

Margaret met her husband, Larry Sterlin, on a blind date on Balboa Island in southern California. Six weeks later they were engaged. Margaret lived in California while her children were young. She frequently spent time in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand after Larry took a job in Southeast Asia.

In 1993, she moved to Evergreen while her daughters were in college. During her time in Evergreen, Margie got involved in several community groups including a hiking group, newcomers, the wine guzzlers and Church of the Hills.

After her husband Larry passed in 2007, she continued to travel with her sister-in-law, Karen Dedman, and eventually with her good friend Bill Doolan. Recent trips included Ireland, Panama and Orcas Island, Wash., to visit her sister Gail Glass.

She also loved to golf right here in Evergreen and had recently helped introduce her grandson Schuyler to the sport.

She loved her family, friends and Evergreen community, not to mention the wildlife that often visited her on Upper Bear Creek.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Sterlin (Harold Brazil) and Heather Biglow (Andrew Biglow); grandchildren Schuyler, Charli and Christian Biglow; sister Gail Glass; brother Bill Dedman; sisters-in-law Karen Dedman and Ruby Shade; and devoted friend Bill Doolan.

Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 4, 2020

