Marian Fitzell Schneider passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, after spending the last 62 years in her home in South Turkey Creek. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn, Jeannie, Ken and Keith, and eight grandchildren. She moved to Colorado when she met the love of her life, Robert Schneider, former Inter-Canyon fire chief for more than 30 years.

Marian was born in Maryland and grew up on a corn farm in Kingsville, Md. Marian and Bob met over a horse when he was looking for a place to ride. It was an enduring love that lasted till Bob died in 1994. Together they enjoyed the mountains, traveling, doing community service, and raising their children and a menagerie of animals.

After Bob's passing, Marian continued in their mountain home until ironically it was destroyed in a house fire, despite the fact it was only yards from the fire station. A new home was built less than a quarter mile away on their land, where she spent her final days enjoying her grandchildren and the wildlife that inhabits the property. Her favorites included the beautiful wildflowers, the wild turkeys and hummingbirds.

Marian had two great loves: her family and horses. Raising horses was a passion for all her life, and she enjoyed three horses even until her final day. She raised numerous colts from her beloved Saddlebred, Sweetie and later Peruvian Pasos, including a champion mare. She was a member of the Centennial State Peruvian Horse Club for many years. Her love of animals also extended to dogs, and she raised and sold multiple batches of Shetland sheepdogs, her favorite breed, and later a few Dalmatians for Bob.

The family was devoted to giving back to the community. Marian served as a woman firefighter in the 1960s and then later in supporting roles, such as a dispatcher for Inter-Canyon. Marian believed in supporting her husband's fire service even in challenging times, such as the Murphy Gulch Fire. She was also a volunteer weather reporter for the National Weather Service for more than 50 years.

Her more personal contribution came as the 4-H leader for South Turkey Creek 4-H Equestrians, where she taught many, many children horsemanship. Helping her children and members to show horses at the state and county fairs and other local events was an integral part of her life. Marian leaves behind indelible memories in the community's children of trail rides, horse shows and adventures with Smokey, the Shetland pony, and so many other wonderful horses.

The family will hold a celebration of Marian's life on Oct. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the family home on Firehouse Hill. The family suggests you wear blue, very casual clothes, her favorite style and color.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Riding Therapy at www.rmridingtherapy.org/donate. Published in Canyon Courier on Sept. 18, 2019

