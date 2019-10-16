Marilyn Isabel Fox (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wrigley's Chicago Bar & Grill
18200 W. Colfax Ave.
Golden, CO
Obituary
Marilyn Isabel Fox of Evergreen passed away at home as the sun rose on Oct. 9, 2019.
Marilyn was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Detroit, Mich. She and Robert Mehleck had two sons together, Mike and Mark.
She was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in education and spent many years teaching and finished her career in the insurance industry.
She loved family, friends, camping, traveling, volunteering, reading, sitting by the river, dancing on a boat, wild flowers and dark chocolate.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Boucher of Evergreen; brother Bill Fox (Tillie) of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother Rob Fox (Sandy) of Chicago, Ill.; son Mike Mehleck of Chicago, Ill.; son Mark Mehleck (Bhuna Tredway) and grandchildren Evan, Ava and Jordan of Aurora; several nieces and nephews; and cuddly dog, Cubby.
Marilyn's family is holding a private memorial. They invite her family and friends to celebrate her life on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, between 4 and 7 p.m. at Wrigley's Chicago Bar & Grill, 18200 W. Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to fh.org, stjude.org or habitat.org.
"Live each day to the full, take every day for what it really was, unique, unrepeatable and precious."
- Nina George 
Published in Canyon Courier from Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 2019
