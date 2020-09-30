Marilyn June Mendel was born June 22, 1937, to Joseph David Mendel and Elizabeth Viola Hofer in Faulkton, S.D.

In 1942, the family moved to Doland, S.D. Marilyn graduated from Doland High School in 1955, and in 1959, she graduated from Wheaton College in Chicago with a degree in education. She then taught first grade in Doland for two years.

In the summer of 1961, Marilyn moved to Denver to work and teach at the Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital. While in the Denver area, she completed her master's degree in education and counseling at the University of Colorado at Boulder. While working as a high school guidance counselor, she began to date Everett Maurice Wolverton, and they married on Oct. 16, 1965.

In 1968, Marilyn and Maurice moved to Evergreen, and there they raised three children, Brian, Rachel and Ivan. Marilyn and Maurice divorced in 1985 and Marilyn continued to live in Evergreen until her death on Sept. 23, 2020.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 8 and was baptized. As an adult, Marilyn was a longtime member of Conference Baptist Church in Evergreen, and for many years taught children's Sunday school, led Awana groups and co-led women's Bible studies.

In her senior years, Marilyn moved to Rocky Mountain Village Senior Living and assisted in leading weekly Bible studies for the other residents there until 2018. Marilyn developed many vital and encouraging friendships through her church associations.

She is survived by her children: Brian (Kim) Wolverton of Evergreen, Rachel (Michael) Trostrud of Carlsbad, Calif., and Ivan (Stephanie) Wolverton of Evergreen; four grandchildren: Jessica Wolverton, Michael Trostrud, Sierra Trostrud, Aubrey Wolverton, and one step-grandchild, Tristan Eighmey; two sisters, Esther (Jim) Weems of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kathy (Darrell) Hofer of Huron, S.D.; three brothers, Don (Lavonne) Mendel of Doland, S.D., Joe Jr. (Janet) Mendel of Brookings, S.D., and David (Judy) Mendel of Doland, S.D.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church in Yale, S.D., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m.





