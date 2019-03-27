Marjorie Ohlinger of Conifer passed away March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and daughter, Dorothy.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ohlinger.
She is survived by her son John, daughter Lorraine Brown, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be March 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Authentic Life Church, 6500 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton, followed by a procession to Fort Logan at 1 p.m.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 27, 2019