Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evergreen Elks Lodge 27972 Iris Drive Evergreen , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our loved one, Mark Belt.

Mark grew up in Evergreen and was a true Colorado boy. He loved the outdoors, spending much of his time snowboarding, climbing, hiking and camping. He attended Clear Creek and Jefferson County Open School where he cultivated many lifelong friendships.

Mark's interests were vast. To name a few, he honed his skills as a mechanic, did fire mitigation and ran a successful construction company. His creative passion that was cultivated in his childhood lived on through his life.

Mark is fondly remembered for his passion to explore ideas with a drive to make things better. His approach was a blend of scientific investigation layered with a twist of imaginative adaptation.

Anyone who knew Mark found his positive attitude infectious. He always greeted others with his irresistible smile and contagious laugh. He filled his heart by helping others with projects or exploring ideas through endless hours of conversation. His attributes surrounded him with countless friends.

There is no doubt Mark Belt lived life to its fullest. His zest for life will live on through the hearts of those who were the very fabric of his quest to bring his best into this world. He will live on in the hearts of his daughter Aspen, his family, the BASE jumping community and the vast numbers of people who helped to shape the fabulous individual he became.

Mark's life is an inspiration to us all to find our path by being our authentic selves.

A celebration of Mark's life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Evergreen It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our loved one, Mark Belt.Mark grew up in Evergreen and was a true Colorado boy. He loved the outdoors, spending much of his time snowboarding, climbing, hiking and camping. He attended Clear Creek and Jefferson County Open School where he cultivated many lifelong friendships.Mark's interests were vast. To name a few, he honed his skills as a mechanic, did fire mitigation and ran a successful construction company. His creative passion that was cultivated in his childhood lived on through his life.Mark is fondly remembered for his passion to explore ideas with a drive to make things better. His approach was a blend of scientific investigation layered with a twist of imaginative adaptation.Anyone who knew Mark found his positive attitude infectious. He always greeted others with his irresistible smile and contagious laugh. He filled his heart by helping others with projects or exploring ideas through endless hours of conversation. His attributes surrounded him with countless friends.There is no doubt Mark Belt lived life to its fullest. His zest for life will live on through the hearts of those who were the very fabric of his quest to bring his best into this world. He will live on in the hearts of his daughter Aspen, his family, the BASE jumping community and the vast numbers of people who helped to shape the fabulous individual he became.Mark's life is an inspiration to us all to find our path by being our authentic selves.A celebration of Mark's life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Evergreen Elks Lodge . 27972 Iris Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family will ask people to direct donations to a charity. We will keep people posted on the details as they become available. Published in Canyon Courier on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close