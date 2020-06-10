Mark Woycik
Mark Woycik of Conifer passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side on May 11, 2020.
He fought hard for 4 ½ years battling cancer. He was so tough and never complained even as the cancer took over his body.
He is survived by his wife, Barb (Burcar) Woycik; mother Lorrie Woycik (Indiana); sisters Cheryl Grebe (Colorado) and Carol (Ed) Noland (Indiana); and numerous relatives and friends.
He ran a successful sign business for more than 30 years. he loved everything outdoors, especially riding his horse throughout Colorado. He lived life fully, was greatly loved and will be terribly missed.
A memorial will be held in Conifer on July 25, 2020. Contributions can be made in Mark's name to Happy Dog Ranch in Littleton, CO, happydogranch.org or to Mount Evans Hospice of Evergreen.

Published in Canyon Courier on Jun. 10, 2020.
