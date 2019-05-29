Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Hushion) Ringgold. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Denver 5225 W 80th Ave #C1 Arvada , CO 80003 (303)-427-5140 Service 11:00 AM Christ the King Catholic Church Evergreen , CO View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Hiwan Golf club Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Hushion Ringgold passed away May 23, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia at the Life Care Center in Evergreen.

Mary Ann was the daughter of the late John Hushion and Mary Alice Murphy Hushion of Newark, Ohio. She was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales, class of 1955, and a graduate of The

After college, she worked in Newark, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio, where she met her husband, Peter, and later where her two sons were born. In 1972 after six year in Kalamazoo, Mich., and active in the service club and child care, she moved to Evergreen.

In the 47 years of residency in Evergreen, she enjoyed many of the different groups of families at Newcomers, the Hiwan Golf Club ladies and the Blue Haired bowling group, as well as the many great friendships developed over those years.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years Peter, her son Tim of Evergreen and Jeffries of Appleton, Wis., along with his wife Elizabeth, daughter Emily, 23, and son Mitchell, 19.

Many thanks to her nurses and CNAs at Life Care for their wonderful companionship and care, and to her friends who have been a great support over a difficult last five years.

In memory of Mary Ann, contributions can be made to Mount Evans Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen CO 80439.

