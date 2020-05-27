Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Beth Hauer. View Sign Service Information Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 (785)-539-7481 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Beth Hauer, age 87, of Manhattan, Kan., died May 22, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Salina, Kan., the daughter of Wayne Delbert and Venla (Sondergard) Sieh. She moved to Manhattan and attended local schools and graduated from Manhattan High School. She then attended and later graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in music education on the piano.

On Jan. 28, 1953, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manhattan, she married Edward William Hauer. The family moved with Ed's military service obligations for several years and then settled in Evergreen in 1962. They returned to Manhattan in 1993.

For many years, Mary Beth gave private piano lessons in their home.

Mary Beth was an active member of Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen and then First Lutheran Church in Manhattan. She was the church organist in Evergreen and then the substitute organist at First Lutheran, and also played for church services at local nursing homes.

While in Evergreen, she helped start the Evergreen Players in a local theater. While in Manhattan, she was active in Pilot Club and Domestic Science. Mary Beth had a love and passion for music her entire life.

Survivors include her husband Ed of Manhattan; five children: Bill Hauer and his wife Anne of Fairbanks, Alaska, Greg Hauer of Cascade Locks, Ore., Peter Hauer of Colorado Springs, Becky Trenary and her husband Gary of Morrison, and Jane Holba and her husband Bob of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned with private family graveside services at Carnahan Creek Cemetery north of Manhattan, with the Rev. Elizabeth Kocher officiating.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church to establish an endowment for Youth Music Education. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.

