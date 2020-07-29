1/1
Mary Jane Grelle
Mary Jane Grelle was a joyful and passionate woman. She spent most of her years in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and was well known in the community for her many talents including teaching piano and her extensive career in elementary education, earning the 1993 Teacher of the Year award at Capeview Elementary School.
Mary Jane also taught real estate law. She received her bachelor's (cum laude) and master's degree in education as one of the first graduating classes of Florida Technological University, now known as University of Central Florida. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Mary Jane served extensively in her church as a deacon, playing the organ and singing in the choir. She loved teaching, reading, quilting, and laughing with family and friends. 
On the morning of July 21, 2020, at the age of 88, Mary Jane passed away peacefully in her sleep. Widowed 30 years ago, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Albert Charles Grelle. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Thistel, Kathleen Willard and Linda Ockwell, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439.





Published in Canyon Courier from Jul. 29 to Aug. 19, 2020.
