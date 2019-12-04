Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Lucile Webster Ellis, 104, of Evergreen, formerly of Sioux Falls, S.D., died Nov. 25, 2019.

She was born on "the farm" in Woonsocket, S.D., on Feb. 2, 1915, to Harriet and Lloyd Webster. She graduated from Woonsocket High School, receiving a bachelor of science degree from South Dakota State University in 1936 and master of arts degree in guidance and counseling from the University of South Dakota in 1961.

She married her late husband Raymond Ellis in 1939, and after his early death, she raised her three young children on her own with great love and courage. She influenced many young people's lives through her teaching and counseling, finishing a successful career at Washington High School in Sioux Falls.

Melba was strong, resourceful and had a profound love of family. She was a prolific correspondent, maintaining relationships throughout her lifetime with family and friends near and far.

She documented how the world had changed during her lifetime in her book "My Century of Living" written for her family, always thinking about the next generation. She also loved gardening and gained some fame with her knitted and crocheted projects.

Melba is survived by her sister Connie Burrill (Wally), and by her three children, Richard Ellis (Terry), Carol Johs (Perry) and Nita Ellis (Brandon LaSalle). She is also survived by her grandchildren Thomas, Jason (Katie), Jennifer (John), Stephanie (Mike), Libby (Gaurav) and Luisa, and great-grandchildren Mason, Ethan, Cameron, Alexis, Evan, Sydney, Will and Greta. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings Winifred Cheever, Herbert Webster, Keith Webster and Mattie Olinger; and granddaughter Cindy Ellis.

Memorials can be sent to family members and will be forwarded to a specific project at South Dakota State University where she and her husband met and expanded their love of education.

