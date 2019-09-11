Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin L. "ML" Everett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin L. "ML" Everett died at his home in Evergreen on Aug. 6, 2019, with his wife of 43 years, Relda, by his side.

ML was born July 8, 1952, to John and Lelia Beth Everett in Scott City, Kan. He was the oldest boy and the third of six children. He spent his early years on the farm outside of Scott City helping his dad farm and run cattle. He attended Kansas University and then went to Alaska for six months to work on the Alaska Pipeline.

At the age of 22, he reunited with his high school sweetheart, Relda McIntyre, and they married on Feb. 28, 1976. Mel adopted Relda's 2-year-old daughter, Renelle, as his own when they married. They continued to work on the family farm in Kansas and then decided to try mountain life in Colorado. They lived in Boulder and then Avon. While in the Vail Valley, their second daughter, Kaleigh, was born. In 1986, they moved to Evergreen, where they have lived since.

ML was always smiling and always talking to everyone wherever he went. Most remember his cheerful demeanor and his ability to make people laugh. His fun-loving personality rewarded him with a successful career as a leading construction building materials salesman.

He loved being a dad and taught his girls to hike, ride bikes, drive a stick shift and throw a softball. He loved photography and would always ask people to say "fuzzy pickle" instead of "cheese."

ML loved KU, the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies. There are few fans who yelled at the TV louder than ML. He had one other love in his life. Her name was Rosie, and she was a Heritage Softail Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He and Relda spent 10 fun years riding on the motorcycle.

His grandkids, Aria and Skye, were a highlight of his later years. ML founded and led the "Clean Plate Club" of which the grandchildren were faithful members. He was about to become a grandpa for the third time just before his death.

He is preceded in death by parents, John Everett and Lelia Beth Everett, and sister Lyn Everett.

ML is survived by his loving wife, Relda Everett of Evergreen; children Renelle Darr and Kaleigh Hensen, both of Colorado; three grandchildren, Aria and Skye Darr and Lelia Hensen; sisters Beth Lee of Dallas, Texas, and Lydia Packard of Hollyrood, Kan.; brothers Bill Everett of Tulsa, Okla., and Jay Everett of Scott City, Kan.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

A celebration of life will be held Oct. 20, 2019, at El Rancho starting at 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP by Oct. 1, 2019, by e-mailing

In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a memorial that will be used to fund his grandchildren's educational needs. Please send donations via check made out to Renelle Darr or Kaleigh Hensen at 19096 Eagle Ridge Drive, Golden, CO 80401 or via Venmo @MLmemorialfund.

He will be dearly missed by all.

