Merwyn "Mat" Matson was born in Forest City, Iowa, in 1937 to a farming family. He worked the farm as a youth and enjoyed singing in choirs that traveled the Midwest.

Mat was a graduate of Northwest Nazarene College with a major in music education. He earned his master's degrees from the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.

Mat was a man of deep faith all his life. Professionally, Mat enjoyed a successful career with American College Testing Co. for more than 30 years.

Mat loved his family, the outdoors and all things Rotary International. He hiked more than 2,650 miles of the Continental Divide Trail over five years while in his 70s. Mat was a member of Rotary International, a global humanitarian and service organization for more than 49 years, including 46 years with perfect weekly attendance at meetings.

He led a Rotary Group Study Exchange Team to India in 1998 and served as district governor of Rotary District 5450 in Colorado in 2003-04. Mat was an active leader in the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) community, serving 13 years at Rocky Mountain RYLA and two years as the chairman of International RYLA in 2008 and 2009.

Mat and his wife Audrey enjoyed living in Conifer for more than 20 years before moving to Mt. Pleasant, S.C., in late 2016. Mat found pleasure in extensive travel, reading, good beer and watching the Broncos. In addition, he was a prolific writer of postcards and e-mails to friends and family.

Mat was a professional encourager of people. He modeled the Rotary 4-Way Test, taking special care to "build better friendships" whenever possible. Mat served as a trusted mentor to many.

Mat is survived by his wife of 31 years, Audrey, brother Laurel, seven children and 16 grandchildren.

An open house to celebrate Mat's life will be held on Feb. 29, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Table Mountain Inn in Golden, Colo.

