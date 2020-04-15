Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Deane Mullins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Deane Mullins, 65, died at his home on April 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Michael requested to have no services; instead raise a drink in his memory.

www

.osrth.com or send cards/memorials to the family care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.

He was born March 26, 1955, in Lincoln, Neb., to the Rev. James O. and Maida Lee (Jensen) Mullins. He and his brother, Jim, grew up in Glenrock, Wyo., and Sterling, Colo. In 1972, the family moved to Kearney, and Michael graduated from Kearney High School in 1974.

Michael met Gail McCammon when the new McDonald's restaurant opened in 1973. Gail asked Michael to drive her home one night after their shift, and they dated throughout high school. They married one week after Gail's graduation, on May 25, 1975, and would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year.

Michael worked as night manager of the Ramada Inn in Ogallala after their marriage, and after moving back to Kearney, he worked at Gambles for many years, Killion Motors and Builders Warehouse. He then owned Accent on Travel for several years and managed Recognition Unlimited after the travel business closed.

Michael and Gail enjoyed traveling until his health no longer allowed them to do so. They especially enjoyed New Orleans. He enjoyed spending time at home with their three dogs.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail; brother, Jim and wife, Susan of Evergreen; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Tom Hansen of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Lori and Steve O'Brien of Kearney; mother-in-law Dorothy McCammon; nephew Christopher Hansen of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nieces Jennifer and Shane Behnk of Columbus and Katie and Jordan McCaslin of Kearney.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his favorite uncle, Deane Jensen, and his father-in-law, Dale McCammon.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

