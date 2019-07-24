Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Louise Elliott, 89, of Hillsborough, N.C., passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.

She was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Bob and Betty Rettig. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and went on to graduate from Denison University in 1951. She was the president of her Tri Delta sorority.

In 1952, she married John S. Elliott of Coshocton, Ohio. After stops in Biloxi, Miss., Columbus, Ohio, and Seattle, Wash., John and Nancy settled in Yorktown, N.Y., which would become home for them for the next 30 years. John and Nancy were married for 57 years.

Nancy was very involved in her community and was a strong advocate for women. She was president of her chapter of the League of Women Voters and was elected to the Yorktown, N.Y., Town Board. In 1980, she was elected to serve as the first woman supervisor of the town. She would lead the town for 12 years, being elected six times.

Nancy was also an active member of the Methodist church wherever she lived (United Methodist Church of Evergreen), volunteering and attending her Bible study group. After retiring, John and Nancy moved to Evergreen. Nancy moved to Hillsborough, N.C., after John's death.

Nancy was a huge sports fan, usually reading the sports section of the newspaper first. The Colorado Rockies (proud Silver Slugger member) and Denver Broncos were favorites, but Nancy could watch any sport. Her love for sports came from her father who in 1994 was elected to the Toledo Sports Hall of Fame.

Nancy cherished time at the beach in Cape Hatteras. N.C., sunshine in the Rockies, vibrant colors and flowers. Always in her heart will be her beloved Evergreen and Bridge Club friends. She also liked to paint, and she was an avid reader. She will always be remembered for her bright smile that would light up the room. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her three children, John (Kim) Elliott of Evergreen, Lynn (Greg) Carswell of Hillsborough, N.C., and Bruce (Carol) Elliott of Richmond, Va. She has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life service will be held at the University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University United Methodist Church Worship Fund (https://universityumc.church/) or UNC Hospice (Memorial gifts can be made online at

