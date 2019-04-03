Natalie Marie Gillespie

Natalie Marie Gillespie, 88, of Pine and Evergreen, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Donyce Gillespie-Ness of Pine, two grandsons and a daughter-in-law.
A memorial service to be held April 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Risen Lord Lutheran Church, 26812 Barkley Road, Conifer.
Arrangements entrusted to Evergreen Memorial Park. Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com more information or to write a condolence to the family.
Published in Canyon Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
