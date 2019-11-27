Neil Anthony Harman, 60, of Evergreen passed away on Nov. 18, 2019. Neil was the son of the late Paul and Velma Harman.
He and his wife, Monica, have lived in Evergreen for the past 30 years. He was a skilled skier and bow hunter, and loved to ride his Harley and watch Nascar. He worked at the Lady Luck Casino in Blackhawk as a slot technician.
He is survived by his wife, Monica, and two beloved sons, Brenden, 22, and Luke, 18. Neil has two brothers, Clint (Lisa) Harman from Houston and Eric (Joany) Harman from Northern California. He also has a brother-in-law, Ed (Kandi) Baaske, and a loving mother-in-law, Inge, who resides in Golden. He also has many cousins and dear friends who loved him.
A memorial service will be held at the Evergreen Elks Lodge on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family.
Published in Canyon Courier on Nov. 27, 2019