Nina McKittrick, longtime Evergreen resident, passed away Nov. 29, 2019. She was 72.
Nina was born in Denver on Christmas Day 1946. She grew up in Lakewood and attended Colorado State University and the University of Colorado and earned a master's degree in computer science.
She served in the U.S. Army and went to work at Martin Marietta as a system analyst.
She had been with Safeway as a checkout clerk for many years before she passed.
She is survived by a brother Al McKittrick, best friend Jill Hillman, special cousin Wayneanne, beloved dog Patrick and numerous family members.
A celebration of Nina's life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please visit www.evergreenmemorialpark.com to leave condolences and a message.
Published in Canyon Courier on Jan. 22, 2020