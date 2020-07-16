Patricia Helen Mayoss of Evergreen died on June 2, 2020, at age 79.

Born in Boksburg, South Africa, Pat spent most of her childhood there. A gifted athlete, she was captain of her high school field hockey team in her junior year, an exceptional achievement for the time.

She met her husband, Martin John Mayoss while working in Durban, and they married on Dec. 15, 1964. As partners in life, they went on to become citizens of the world, living in such cities as London, Melbourne, Vancouver, San Francisco, Lima, Santiago, Panama City and Brisbane, and such remote places as Southwest Africa and the Solomon Islands.

They raised three sons along the way. Moving from place to place, sometimes within a year, sometimes to the other side of the world, was not easy especially with three young boys in tow, but Pat handled it with energy, grace and patience, making the best of every situation and creating lifelong friendships everywhere she went.

As the boys grew up and the family finally settled down for a while in the San Francisco Bay area, Pat taught herself the skills of kitchen design and single-handedly built a thriving business, where she had as many projects as she wanted without having to advertise.

Word got out that a design from Pat Mayoss came with the full force of her integrity, support and desire to make the project a success and to make people happy, sometimes with little profit to herself.

She carried that business with her when she and Martin moved to Evergreen in 1988, and built it up all over again in her new location.

But Pat had many other talents and limitless positive energy. She was a very refined, experienced home chef, as anyone who came to dinner could tell you. And above all, she was an artist. She studied oil painting mostly, but even with her limitless energy, she did not have limitless time, and for all the beautiful paintings she left behind, we will never know how far she could have made it and what she could have produced as a full-time artist.

Pat was diagnosed in late February with an aggressive brain tumor. She elected not to have surgery according to her convictions, and while she went through a sometimes painful and often frustrating decline, she never complained and tried her best to hide her struggles as much as possible, according to her strong character.

Just over three months after the diagnosis, Pat died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of June 2.

Having lost Martin in 2011, Pat now leaves behind three sons, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, two sisters, and an army of lifelong, loving friends and family all over the world. She will be sorely missed.

