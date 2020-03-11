Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Worthing Esperance. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived there until she left for college. Patricia attended Oklahoma State University where she earned her bachelor of science degree in zoology and wildlife biology.

She accepted a position in northern California as wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she met her husband of 38 years, John. Continuing her career in wildlife biology, she worked for the U.S. Navy in the San Francisco Bay area as an endangered species specialist covering five western states.

In the early 1980s, she moved to Colorado to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakewood. She was the endangered species coordinator within the eight-state Rocky Mountain Region, leading recovery efforts for such species as the grizzly bear, snowy plover, greenback trout, black-footed ferret and many more mammal, plant and bird species.

Patricia retired from the federal government in 2004. After retirement, Patricia volunteered for the Evergreen Animal Protective League.

Patricia and John lived in the Evergreen Highlands area, where they enjoyed hiking the Rocky Mountains in the spring, and in their earlier years, skiing and snowshoeing during the winter. Patricia was an avid birder. She traveled around the world birding, seeing more than 2,300 different species of birds, the country of Ecuador being her favorite birding area.

She is survived by her husband John, brother Robert, sisters Barbara and Carol, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Evergreen Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 2517, Evergreen, CO 80437. Patricia Worthing Esperance passed away on March 2, 2020.She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived there until she left for college. Patricia attended Oklahoma State University where she earned her bachelor of science degree in zoology and wildlife biology.She accepted a position in northern California as wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she met her husband of 38 years, John. Continuing her career in wildlife biology, she worked for the U.S. Navy in the San Francisco Bay area as an endangered species specialist covering five western states.In the early 1980s, she moved to Colorado to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Lakewood. She was the endangered species coordinator within the eight-state Rocky Mountain Region, leading recovery efforts for such species as the grizzly bear, snowy plover, greenback trout, black-footed ferret and many more mammal, plant and bird species.Patricia retired from the federal government in 2004. After retirement, Patricia volunteered for the Evergreen Animal Protective League.Patricia and John lived in the Evergreen Highlands area, where they enjoyed hiking the Rocky Mountains in the spring, and in their earlier years, skiing and snowshoeing during the winter. Patricia was an avid birder. She traveled around the world birding, seeing more than 2,300 different species of birds, the country of Ecuador being her favorite birding area.She is survived by her husband John, brother Robert, sisters Barbara and Carol, and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Evergreen Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 2517, Evergreen, CO 80437. Published in Canyon Courier on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close